Child is One of Three Killed in Salem Shooting

(SALEM, Ore.) - A shooting in SE Salem yesterday which resulted in multiple fatalities has left the city wondering what happened. This morning we have more information, though what motivated the hostage situation to begin with is still unknown.

Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies responded to a hostage situation at 244 Juneva Place SE Salem, OR.

Deputies responding were able to establish communications with the suspect, identified as 34-year old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn, in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

Upon hearing gunshots inside deputies forced entry into the residence in an effort to effect a rescue. During the rescue one deputy, Deputy Ricky Kittelson, fired a yet to be determined number of rounds.

Inside the residence deputies located 43-year old Laura Rocio-Bustos with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies also located 24-year old Diari Bustos-Bustos deceased from a gunshot wound, and an 11-year-old boy deceased from a gunshot wound. His name will not be released.

A 13-year-old uninjured boy was rescued from inside the residence. His name will not be released.

The suspect, Jose Lopez-Tinoco, was located deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputy Ricky Kittelson, a 2-year-deputy with MCSO, has been placed on administrative leave as per protocol.

Oregon State Police will continue the investigation of this officer involved shooting.

Source: Oregon State Police

