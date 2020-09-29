Salem Hostage Situation Ends with Multiple Fatalities

|
Tuesday September 29, 2020
Sep-28-2020 20:46TweetFollow @OregonNews
Salem Hostage Situation Ends with Multiple FatalitiesSalem-News.com
Officer involved shooting in SE Salem leaves multiple people deceased.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The report of a possible hostage situation brought Marion County deputies to the 200 block of Juneva Place SE, Salem, at about 12:30 p.m. today.
Once deputies arrived at the home a call was placed to the suspect inside by a trained negotiator with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team.
As the incident unfolded, shots were fired.
Deputies are reporting that there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect. No deputies were injured.
At this time, authorities day there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the community.
Pursuant to Sheriff’s Office policy and Marion County Senate Bill 111 protocol, the Oregon State Police were called to the scene to investigate the officer involved shooting.
Any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, as outlined by protocol.
Source: Marion County Sheriffs Office
