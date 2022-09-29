SNc Channels:



Sep-27-2022 22:53 Harm Reduction - An Ax to Grind in Drug/Fentanyl Tsunami "Decriminalizing all drugs under the harm reduction agenda is dangerous."

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Now the harm reduction people supporting safe injection sites for drug addicts to continue shooting up illegal drugs are calling people who don't buy what they are selling, racist. Do you know what people are who don't buy into the harm reduction agenda? They are smart enough to know facilitating the use of illegal drugs poisoning a body is not the solution to the drug/fentanyl crisis -- not by a long shot. They are smart enough to know that legalizing or decriminalizing all drugs under the harm reduction agenda is dangerous -- very dangerous. They are smart enough to know that "stigma" is not killing your kids. Drugs and now fentanyl flooding our country is killing your kids. They are smart enough to know that drugs are obtained by your kids over social media such as Snapchat and yet there is no outrage or accountability. They are smart enough to know that opening the doors to jails and prisons is not the answer. They are smart enough to know that tying the hands of law enforcement and disrespecting them is not the answer in an out-of-control drug/fentanyl epidemic. They are smart enough to know that every politician and attorney general watched fentanyl being brought into our country through an open border by illegal migrants -- and did nothing. They are smart enough to know that there was no outrage at the border. Rather there were marches, rallies and bullhorns in the nation's capital where fentanyl was not considered the enemy -- or a weapon of mass destruction -- by elected officials. They are smart enough to question who is being financed by the evil George Soros and The Clinton Foundation to afford huge Winnebago campers to tour the country pitching the dangerous harm reduction agenda. They are smart enough to know that when a self-proclaimed human rights activist pitches advocacy for pregnant and parenting people who use drugs under the guise of harm reduction, it is not only criminal, it is lunacy. They are smart enough to call out anyone who accuses them of being a racist. They are smart enough to expose anyone promoting illegal drug use while labeling it harm reduction -- as the body bags continue to mount. They are also smart enough to question why "harm elimination" is not the focus with prevention, education and treatment being implemented to save lives -- not further poisoning of the body with illegal drugs and imminent death promoting harm reduction. They are smart enough to know that when books are written pushing the dangerous agenda of harm reduction and citing bogus heroes, there will be "celebrity wannabe's" hitching their wagons to the authors. They are smart enough to know you don't give cigarettes to someone dying of lung cancer, or give alcohol to someone struggling with the demons of alcoholism. So why would anyone condone further illegal drugs to someone dying of addiction? And lastly, they are smart enough to know there is a stash of money being made by promoters of harm reduction -- and therein lies my "ax to grind." _________________________________________

