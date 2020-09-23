Charges Filed After Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Portland Police

|
Saturday September 26, 2020
|
|
Charges Filed After Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Portland PoliceSalem-News.com
Portland police arrested 13 people at the Sept 23 protest.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - During the night of September 23rd, the 118th day of protests in Portland, Oregon, multiple Molotov cocktails were thrown at police in downtown. One exploded near the intersection of SW 2nd Avenue and SW Main Street.
The resulting explosion caused a Portland Police officer’s boot to catch fire. Law enforcement continues to conduct investigative follow up to determine exactly who threw the Molotov cocktail from this incident.
Deputy District Attorney Kelley Rhoades said "a police officer saw Sipe lighting the petrol bomb" in a probable cause affidavit.
"One of the Molotov cocktails exploded in the street and caught one of the officers on fire," Rhoades writes.
"As officers attempted to move the rioters out of the street and disperse the crowd, an officer watched as Joseph Sipe lit the wick of a Molotov cocktail. The officer attempted to detain Sipe and ultimately tackled him near SW 3rd and SW Main."
One of the two people charged with possession of a destructive device is a homeless ex-Marine who suffers from schizophrenia.
The facts, as alleged in court documents, follow the list of charges for each of the following three defendants:
Sipe later admitted during a police interview that he lit a Molotov cocktail and threw the device behind a line of uniformed police officers as they moved along Southwest Main Street.
21-year old Cyan Bass, is charged with one count of riot, two counts of arson in the first degree, one count of attempted assault in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, one count of attempted assault of a public safety officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
19-year old Calvin Jackson, is charged with one count of felony riot and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree. It is alleged that law enforcement observed Mr. Jackson throwing rocks at the Portland Police Bureau's Central Precinct windows and thereby causing damage.
NOTE: A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Sipe, Bass and Jackson are innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Source: Multnomah County District Attorney
