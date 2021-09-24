SNc Channels:



House Bill 2528 creates a third kind of dental license — a dental therapist.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you want to try and learn more about the types of dentists that are out there or if you know that you need to sign up with a dentist then you have come to the right place. Here you can find out whatever you need to know. Common Types of Dentist There are many different types of dentists out there. Taking care of your teeth is essential if you want to stay healthy, but sometimes this can be difficult. You may not know which dentist you should sign up with and you may also not have a clue as to who can help you with your specific dental concerns. In general, there are seven different types of dentists. You have a general dentist, a pediatric dentist, orthodontist, endodontist, periodontist, oral surgeon and prosthodontist. Ideally it’s better to have all of your family signed up with the same dentist. If you can do so then you will easily be able to attend your appointments and everyone will be treated by the same person. Thankfully, signing up for a family dentist in Calgary is a very easy process. All you have to do is go online and then find someone who you feel comfortable with. What Dental Treatment Can You Access? A general dentist will provide you with regular cleanings. They will also work with you to make sure that you get whatever routine dental exams you need. Your general dentist will also work with you to give you a referral to other types of dentists if you require their services. This usually happens if your dentist is not qualified to do the work themselves. A pediatric dentist will provide treatment for children and orthodontists specialize in jaw alignment, wires, retainers, braces and more. Next up, periodontists. They will help to treat or repair any gum issues you might be having. Of course, a general dentist will support you with gum disease prevention but a periodontist will provide you with treatment for progressive gum disease. Endodontists deal with issues that trouble the root of the tooth and they are qualified to perform root canals. Oral pathologists treat oral diseases of the jaw and they are trained so that they can perform surgery. Prosthodontists repair your teeth and your jaw bones, providing whitening, veneers, crowns, bridges and dentures as required. How Do You Know Which Dentist You Need? Your general dentist or your physician will be able to provide you with a referral if you need a type of dentistry that they are not able to provide you with. You need to make sure that you visit your dentist once a year. When you do, they will clean your teeth and they will also give you an examination to make sure that your oral health is in order. This is the best way for you to make sure that you are protecting yourself to the highest possible level when it comes to your oral health and it will also help you to stay healthy. Better Dental Health for Oregonians Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed HB 2528 on July 19, 2021. “This is a great day for the hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who can’t get access to basic dental care, because they can’t afford it or they live in rural or other areas with very few dentists,” said Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-North and Northeast Portland, the primary sponsor of Oregon's House Bill 2528. Alaska, Minnesota and Washington have had licensed Dental therapists for years. Since 2016, Oregon has been operating two pilot programs, and eight other states have also recently approved the licensure of dental therapists. The new "Dental Therapist" will reduce the cost of dental care and improve access. Simply put: better dental health, for all. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

