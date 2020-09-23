Limited Area in South Salem: BOIL WATER NOTICE

(SALEM, Ore.) - This notice applies to a limited portion of South Salem only. Please see the map below for impacted areas. Not all City of Salem water customers need to boil water.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., September 23, 2020, a 12-inch cast iron main ruptured causing water pressure to be interrupted to approximately 1,000 homes in the South Salem area in the City of Salem (see affected area in map below).

No other areas of the water system were affected by the pressure interruption.

Oregon Health Authority rules require a Boil Water Notice be issued as a precautionary measure if system pressure is lost.

This notice will be in effect until water within the affected area is verified safe by bacteriological testing. Sample results are expected by late Friday, September 25, 2020.

