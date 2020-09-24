SNc Channels:



Sep-24-2020 12:28 Slip and Falls Cause More Than 17,000 Deaths Each Year The #1 cause of non-fatal injuries in the U.S.: Slip & Falls

Photo: RF._.studio, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Everyone can be clumsy at times--who hasn’t slipped and fell at least one time in their life? But many people underestimate the damage that a simple slip and fall can do. While most people are worried about more severe and catastrophic accidents like car accidents and plane crashes, slip and falls are the number one cause of non-fatal injuries in the United States each year. And the older you get, the more unsafe a slip and fall can be, leading to injuries that can come along with serious complications, like a broken hip or a spinal fracture. If slips and fall are so dangerous, why are they not talked about more? The main reason is that people are unaware of how unsafe a simple fall can be--they underestimate the severity of their injuries and can end up worsening their condition in the process. The Hidden Dangers of Slips and Falls Even if you are not elderly, slipping and falling can cause severe injuries, and even death in certain circumstances. When someone slips and falls, if they hit important areas like their head, neck, or spine, this can lead to life-threatening injuries, paralysis, and even death. And in many situations, slip and falls are not just caused by clumsiness or pure accidents--they are caused by negligence on the part of those who take care of the spaces in which they happen. For instance, one Alabama resident sued Walmart in 2015 after a slip and fall left him with a broken hip and several other serious injuries. The Alabama man had reached into a container for watermelon when his foot caught and he slipped, leading to his injuries. Due to the negligence and fault of the Walmart employees and corporation, the man won this suit and was awarded more than $7 million in damages for his severe injuries. In many situations, so-called “accidental” falls could’ve been prevented by maintaining public spaces in a more timely manner, like the aforementioned Alabama man. How Can This Be Prevented? Slip and falls are quite easy to prevent, especially in your own home. You’re probably aware of any spots on your floor that might be tricky, such as the edge of a rug or a broken piece of tile, and ensuring that you take care of these small issues in a timely manner will help prevent accidental falls. In the workplace, there are many laws in place to prevent these types of injuries, and if your workplace is not abiding by them, you may have a personal injury claim if you do end up slipping and contracting a serious injury. If you are involved in a slip and fall in a public place, such as at a grocery store, theme park, movie theater, or coffee shop, you should know that the property owner can be held responsible for falls that occur on their property. Do not hesitate to get in touch with a personal injury lawyer if you’ve been involved in a serious accident that was not your fault--not only will winning a suit help pay for your medical bills and lost wages, filing suit may be your only recourse for serving justice to those who are responsible for your injuries. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

