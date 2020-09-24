Salem Teen Killed and One Injured in Shooting Tuesday Night

(SALEM, Ore.) - A shooting Tuesday night left one young man dead.

Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m., Sept 22, at the Hoover School Park, located in the 1200 block of Savage Rd NE.

Two victims, a male and female, were struck by the gunfire. Both victims were transported by medics to Salem Hospital, where one victim later died of their injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as 18-year old Andrew Ray Rosas, from Salem. The second victim, an 18-year old female, remains in stable condition.

At this time this is an active investigation and no further details are available. Anyone with information related to the shooting are asked to call the Salem Police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.

Source: Salem Police Dept.

