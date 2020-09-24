Oregon's Updated Fire Report and Fire Map

|
Thursday September 24, 2020
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Sep-24-2020
Oregon's Updated Fire Report and Fire MapSalem-News.com
About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring 9 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally.
Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.
There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day.
There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.
About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.
A Large Fire as defined by the National Wildland Coordinating Group, is any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Information received from the National ICS-209 incident reporting database for large fires is updated each morning, and shows what has been reported by the Incident Commander the previous day at 7:00 PM.
Information shown for each fire incident on the current day may not reflect changes made since the previous days ICS-209 input.
Northwest Large Fire Interactive MapDuring fire season, this web based interactive map is updated daily with current fire perimeters and locations. Access detailed information about these NW fires - current and historical.
Toggle layers and off, create custom maps and presentations, perform simple queries, add your own layers and features, and much more.
More information:
Source: News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
