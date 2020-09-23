Portland Man and Three Teens Arrested After Multiple Marijuana Dispensaries Burglarized

A substantial amount of evidence from the burglaries was discovered in the vehicle.



Shawndell Deshazo was charged with Burglary II (2 counts) and Attempted Burglary II.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Early this morning, North Precinct officers were dispatched to multiple alarm calls at marijuana dispensaries within a short period of time at these times and locations:

2:41 a.m. - 801 NE Broadway

2:47 a.m. - 2145 NE MLK Boulevard

3:09 a.m. - 5700 NE Sandy Boulevard

At 3:25 a.m., East precinct officers were dispatched to a suspicious call at a marijuana dispensary in the area of Northeast 67 Avenue and Glisan Street.

The caller provided a description of a vehicle associated with the suspicious activity. A K9 officer shared information on the radio about the prior events in North Precinct.

Within minutes East Precinct officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop near Southeast 92 Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Four individuals were detained for questioning and a substantial amount of evidence from the North burglaries was discovered in the vehicle. Three of the suspects are teenagers.

Three juveniles ages 14, 15, and 15 were detained and transported to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center for offenses including Burglary II (2 counts) and Attempt Burglary II.

27-year old Shawndell Deshazo was charged with Burglary II (2 counts) and Attempted Burglary II and was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

North and East Precinct Officers conducted this investigation.

"This is a great example of cooperation between our police officers, K9 unit, and members of the public to coordinate information and apprehend those involved in criminal acts," said Chief Chuck Lovell.

"Burglaries negatively impact our community members especially in these challenging times where we are experiencing a pandemic and economic crisis.

"Our PPB team continues to work to prevent crimes and apprehend those responsible whenever possible. I am proud of this team effort."

