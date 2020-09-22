Lincoln City Man Accidentally Shoots Himself at the Grocery Store

|
Tuesday September 22, 2020
Lincoln City Man Accidentally Shoots Himself at the Grocery StoreSalem-News.com
Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license
(SALEM, Ore.) - Yesterday, about 5:36 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers responded to McKay’s Market on SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City on a reported gunshot wound.
29-year-old Nicholas J. Ellingford of Lincoln City sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his groin area and leg while he stood in the grocery store checkout line.
The investigation revealed that Ellingford was inside the store and as he was waiting in line, he un-holstered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waist band so that he could show it off to a friend.
As Ellingford was placing the firearm back in the front of his pants near the zipper & button areas, he accidentally pulled the trigger causing the firearm to discharge.
The bullet entered into Ellingford’s groin area before exiting out the lower thigh of his leg, narrowly missing is femoral artery.
Officers on scene immediately rendered first aid before medics from Pac-West Ambulance & North Lincoln Fire arrived to take over treatment.
Ellingford was transported code-3 to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was immediately flown, via Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
No one else was injured in this incident, however a criminal investigation is ongoing, as Ellingford did not have a concealed handgun license and his act was found to be reckless since it placed several people in danger.
If anyone has information about this case please contact Lincoln City Police Sr. Officer Jayne Johnson at 541-994-3636.
Source: Lincoln City Police
