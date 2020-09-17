Flash Flood Watch for Oregon's Cascade Foothills

|
September 17, 2020
Flash Flood Watch for Oregon's Cascade FoothillsSalem-News.com
Be ALERT: the risk for landslides and flooding is higher in burn areas.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for a portions of the Cascade foothills, including portions of the following counties:
Heavy rain can trigger landslides, rock fall, and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas.
Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more.
A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:
Find the latest information here: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1
For more landslide and debris flow information: www.oregongeology.org/Landslide/debrisflow.htm
Source: News Release from Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries
