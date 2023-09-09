SNc Channels:



Sep-08-2023 18:08 Vax-Unvaxed - Let the Science Speak

Written by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Brian Hooker, PhD Book Review by Marianne Perez for "unscientific readers"



(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - In preparing the review on "Vax-Unvax - Let the Science Speak", it was important to me for people to understand -- in layman's terms -- if they were being coerced by government with "fear over facts" regarding a virus that denied our health decisions and our liberties. The information shown in my review below highlights some of Mr. Kennedy's input in quotations from his book. Any other information shown is my input for "unscientific readers." "Given the massive push to vaccinate the entire global population, this book is timely and necessary for individuals to make informed choices for themselves and their families." "The Center for Disease Control (CDC)" recommends that many of the vaccines on its schedule be given multiple times to increase effectiveness. At the time of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s meeting at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in 2017 with the now well-known Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials, most American children following the CDC's schedule were receiving 71 doses by the time they were 18 years old." "Today, children following the CDC recommended vaccination schedule receive a minimum of 73 shots for 17 different diseases, with a whopping 28 injections by their first birthday." Common combination vaccines for children: As regards the controversary COVID-19 vaccines, medical personnel and patients have reported just over 951,000 adverse events for the vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax) in the US alone. In fact, in three years, COVID-19 shots have caused 97% of all adverse events reported to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) since the introduction of this program in 1986. As of May 7, 2023, the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is no longer available in the US. Many researchers have published studies investigating links between different types of COVID-19 vaccines and serious adverse events including myocarditis, pericarditis, blood-clotting disorders, shingles, hearing loss, hospitalizations, stillborn births and deaths. Mr. Kennedy references studies conducted in the University of Hong Kong on adolescents ages 12 to 18 who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine having had a 9.15 times greater risk of myocarditis. Myocarditis is a severe illness, indicating damage to heart muscle. Almost 20% of all sudden deaths in young people are due to myocarditis. Those who received the second dose of the vaccine had a 29.61 times greater risk of myocarditis compared to unvaccinated adolescents. Investigators showed that myocarditis or pericarditis was significantly associated with COVID-19 vaccination in eight different studies identified. Researchers also demonstrated a significant association between Bell's palsy and the vaccination in four studies as compared to those unvaccinated for COVID-19. I was particularly intrigued by Mr. Kennedy's thorough exposure of the COVID-19 vaccines as regards pregnancy. At the height of the push to vaccinate everyone -- with threats of loss of employment -- pregnant women were targeted. The Pfizer package insert states that available data is insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. The FDA-approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provides an identical disclosure. Pfizer and Moderna did not conduct any clinical trials for pregnant women. There is more scientific information contained in Mr. Kennedy's book regarding COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy which is very eye-opening. I, therefore, encourage his book be read to thoroughly understand not just the present, but the future outcome of the repercussions of these vaccines on pregnancy. Vaccine injuries can and do happen. As of June 1, 2023, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded approximately $5 billion for vaccine injuries since 1988. Since the onset of COVID-19 paralyzing our country in fear and mandates, I have questioned the mental state of our very young with mask wearing and social isolation. My concern also focused on hazardous disposal bins for a variant virus of bogeyman proportions. How could masks be worn over and over again with saliva and mucus being inhaled hourly/daily and no medical consideration for disposal? I am grateful to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Skyhorse Publishing for forwarding me a copy of "Vax-Unvax - Let the Science Speak" and the privilege of writing a book review to educate the "unscientific readers" enabling them to make safe decisions regarding their family's health -- without government interference. I encourage readers to purchase Mr. Kennedy's book for informative stats and medical personnel studies contained in "Vax-Unvax." _________________________________________

