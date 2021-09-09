Thursday September 9, 2021
Will Roe v. Wade be Reversed?

Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary

Abortion restrictions are the latest in a long history of treating women as second-class citizens.

Texas abortion
Image from REVCOM.US

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Does the Supreme Court’s refusal to enjoin the latest Texas anti-abortion law (Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson) foreshadow a reversal of Roe v. Wade or its complete evisceration in the Mississippi case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) now pending before the Court?

Probably.

I was born and spent my early years in Massachusetts when abortions there were illegal, birth control was prohibited, and unmarried mothers were stigmatized.

I remember stories about pregnant women sent ostensibly to visit relatives but really went to New York where abortions were legal. Those without means oftentimes resorted to self-induced abortions by using a coat hanger or other object causing serious injury and even death.

The coat hanger became a symbol of “self abortions” for those women who went to desperate lengths to terminate a pregnancy because they lacked access to an abortion.

Anti-abortion laws disproportionately affect minority and low income women. Abortion rights are about equality, restrictions on abortion are the latest in a long history of treating women as second-class citizens.

Reversing Roe v. Wade won’t change the number of women who will seek abortions; it will just block their access to getting it safely.

RBG, we need you.

_________________________________________



©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


