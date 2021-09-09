|
Thursday September 9, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-07-2021 22:52TweetFollow @OregonNews
Will Roe v. Wade be Reversed?Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Abortion restrictions are the latest in a long history of treating women as second-class citizens.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Does the Supreme Court’s refusal to enjoin the latest Texas anti-abortion law (Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson) foreshadow a reversal of Roe v. Wade or its complete evisceration in the Mississippi case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) now pending before the Court?
Probably.
I was born and spent my early years in Massachusetts when abortions there were illegal, birth control was prohibited, and unmarried mothers were stigmatized.
I remember stories about pregnant women sent ostensibly to visit relatives but really went to New York where abortions were legal. Those without means oftentimes resorted to self-induced abortions by using a coat hanger or other object causing serious injury and even death.
The coat hanger became a symbol of “self abortions” for those women who went to desperate lengths to terminate a pregnancy because they lacked access to an abortion.
Anti-abortion laws disproportionately affect minority and low income women. Abortion rights are about equality, restrictions on abortion are the latest in a long history of treating women as second-class citizens.
Reversing Roe v. Wade won’t change the number of women who will seek abortions; it will just block their access to getting it safely.
RBG, we need you.
_________________________________________
Articles for September 7, 2021 | Articles for September 8, 2021
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.