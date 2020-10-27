SNc Channels:



Oct-26-2020 14:10 How Entrepreneurs Can Achieve their End-of-Year Goals in 2020

Photo by Canva Studio, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - To understate the obvious, 2020 has not been a normal year. Yet, despite the many disruptions and challenges of the past seven or so months, many business owners and entrepreneurs have managed to survive –– and even thrive –– during the first three quarters of the calendar year. Now, as we approach the end of 2020, it’s crucial for business leaders to focus on meeting their annual goals and finishing out the year on a high note. Let’s take a closer look at how this can be done here: Be Willing to Adjust This should go without saying, but most companies had to seriously alter their day-to-day operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, it’s certainly acceptable for business leaders to adjust their goals to suit their new situation and new priorities. If you haven’t already set new objectives for your team, make sure to create clear goals that everyone can work toward to close out the fourth quarter. Invest It’s no exaggeration to say that new technology can have a huge impact on how some businesses function. In many instances, business leaders who invest in new tech will reap key benefits like improved productivity, morale, and customer service outcomes. Plain and simple, purchasing key tech products for your team can make their jobs much easier and allow your company to operate with higher levels of efficiency than ever before. Note, just make sure to invest in tech products and services that will actively enhance your company. Call in Extra Help Most business leaders take real pride in their efforts, as well as the efforts of their employees. Yet, it’s important for professionals to understand when they’re falling behind the pace and may require a little extra help. Outsourcing certain tasks to freelancers can give your team members vital support and allow them to focus on completing key assignments. So, to cite a few examples, don’t hesitate to hire a freelancer to write a blog about products like 5 ml serological pipettes or to design a web page for your new curbside pickup services. Freelancers are often a budget-friendly option for companies working on tight deadlines. Keep Your Eyes on the Prize Distractions abound in every line of work. If you really need to hit certain objectives, though, then you must learn how to prioritize them above other obligations and responsibilities. Managing multiple projects at once is certainly a challenge, but the best business leaders are incredibly efficient with their time management. Pay close attention to your schedule and divide your efforts and resources based on the needs of your business. Doing so will help you guide your company to successful outcomes! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

