Jul-30-2020 15:09 Technology's Effect on Industries Business models are changing quickly as different industries employ the internet to provide services and products.

Photo by Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Companies and firms in any industry want to keep up to date by having the latest innovations that have been made possible by the growing technology. The effect of technology can be felt in any industry, whether it is the health sector, education, manufacturing, among many other industries. Many consumers want things faster and better, and to satisfy this demand, the manufacturers have turned to technology. Some of the technological advancements that have helped the industries include: IoT and Big Data Internet of Things (IoT) has helped industries to connect to the internet. When the industries connect to the internet, they can collect what is known as big data. Big data helps study consumer behavior, enabling enterprises to understand how they can satisfy their consumers. The data that is collected can be analyzed in a matter of seconds. It helps the industries be more effective in producing goods and services that will satisfy their customers. Targeting customers has become more productive with big data. Smart product and services In the modern days, the products we have are intelligent, responsive and connected. In the modern era, we have smartphones, smart lighting and even connected cars. All these products are a result of technology. Some services are smart in a way that they are user-centred. If you go to a casino online, you will find that the games have an added value compared to the land-based casino. The intelligent use of data enables the casinos to provide services better. The online casinos illustrate how the business models are changing due to technology as the different industries employ the internet to provide services and products. Drones There are times when drones were just used for recreational purposes, but now technology has been used to modify drones to be of use to various industries. Some parts in Africa drones are used to deliver medical supplies, especially if the area is not accessible by road or other means of travel. The other industry that has decided to employ the drone is the agricultural sector. The drones monitor the farms and detect essential factors such as the presence of pests and diseased crops. Drones are of significant help when it comes to monitoring, and different industries use them. Virtual Reality Virtual reality has been a trend in many industries in the world. If you want to check out houses, you can check it from your home's comfort using VR. During the Covid-19 pandemic, VR technology has been beneficial to the real estate industry, helping people check out houses without being in danger of contracting the virus. The other industries significantly benefiting from VR include the fashion industry and fitness industry. People can try on clothes virtually, and in the fitness industry, the VR enhances the joy of working out. In conclusion, technology has led to the growth of industries. Technology can provide for the efficient production of goods and services that can best satisfy their customers. Technology is set to advance and we are likely to see the advancements continue affecting industries. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

