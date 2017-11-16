Thursday November 16, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Oct-26-2017 21:24printcomments

Journalists Protest Against Israel's Closure of Media Outlets

Special to Salem-News.com

The Israeli military raided offices of three major media companies and ordered eight offices and branches shut down for six months.

Nasser Abu Baker
The PJS President, Nasser Abu Baker, March, 2017.
Photo: PJS (Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate)

(NABLUS /WAFA) - Dozens of journalists gathered at the center of Nablus city, in the northern West Bank, on Tuesday to protest Israel’s crackdown on the Palestinian media and closure of a number of media offices under the pretext of broadcasting inciting material.

Speaking at the protest, head of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, Nasser Abu Baker, said letters were sent to the International Federation of Journalists asking it to send a fact-finding commission to investigate Israel’s violations against Palestinian journalists and the media.

He said he asked Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah to take a decision to re-open the media companies that were closed last week under an Israeli military order even though they are located in areas administered by the Palestinian Authority.

The Israeli military raided offices of three major media companies located in Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus and ordered eight offices and branches shut down for six months.

The army seized broadcast equipment and arrested two Hebron-based journalists.

Source: WAFA - Palestine News Agency

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for October 25, 2017 | Articles for October 26, 2017 | Articles for October 27, 2017
Support
Salem-News.com:
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Premium cannabis delivered to your door 503-585-2697
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy