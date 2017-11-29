Israeli Official says Few Jews Fight for America

|
Wednesday November 29, 2017
Nov-27-2017 13:22TweetFollow @OregonNews
Israeli Official says Few Jews Fight for AmericaGilad Atzmon, Salem-News.com
"They never send their children to fight for their country" ~Israel Deputy Foreign Minister Hotovely
(LONDON) - Israel's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely attacked U.S. Jewry in an interview with i24 News on Wednesday.
Hotovely referred to American Jews as “people that never send their children to fight for their country, most of the Jews don’t have children serving as soldiers, going to the Marines, going to Afghanistan, or to Iraq. Most of them are having quite convenient lives...” (watch VIDEO below)
PM Netanyahu was very quick to condemn his deputy minister. This is understandable, after all Jews being reluctant to fight American wars doesn’t fit nicely with the embarrassing fact that America has been fighting Israeli wars for a while.
The pro-war Neocon school is largely a Zionist gathering and the Jewish American Lobby has been pushing for the escalation of immoral interventionist conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Iran.
Haaretz writes that “the U.S. military stopped recording the religion of recruits decades ago, but until then Jews served in slightly greater proportion than their percentage in the general population.”
I thought it would be fascinating to find out what the current figures are. As such, it seems Haaretz didn't do its homework. Apparently, there is a record available of faiths within the USA military.
It reveals that out of the 1,300,000 American soldiers, only 4,515 are Jewish. Jews make only 0.3% of the American military.
Israeli Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely was telling the truth. Jews are seriously under represented within the American military!
