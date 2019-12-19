SNc Channels:



Nov-25-2019 17:22 Technology Today; How Different Age Groups Use the Internet The number of age 75+ who use the internet has raised from 20% to 47%.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Technology is an ever-changing phenomenon. As we now have access to thousands of commodities online, such as casinos like get lucky, TV on the go, endless entertainment and so much more. It is improving every year, at rates that not everyone can keep up with. One area that is constantly changing, is how we use the internet at different ages. Now, it is important to consider that people who were young when the internet first came to our households will have a different perspective on using the internet than those that were on this world before it. And certainly, a different perspective to those who were born into it. In the UK, during the first quarter of 2019, there was a 99% internet usage for adults between 16 and 44. On the other hand, 75 years and over only used the internet a 47%. Search Queries Studies have shown how different ages use internet search engines too. Older people (considered in the study as +55) are more likely to search for a direct URL or use very precise terms for what they are searching for. On the contrary, the youngest generation (27 and under) will search general terms in order to find what they need. It has also been shown that younger internet users will try and get what they are looking for free. Free games, free downloads, etc. And the younger generation is also more likely to click on the first website that appears in the search engine. On the other hand, older people are more likely to compare different websites for what they are searching for. This might show a higher trust in the internet by the younger generation. Generation Gap Narrows In the UK the generational gap has narrowed in 2019. Since surveys in the country began in 2011, the lowest users of the internet have been people aged 75 and over. Since the first survey, the number of 75+ who use the internet has raised from 20% to 47%. Furthermore, people aged 65 – 74 have increased the internet usage from 52% during 2011 up to 83% in this last year. This is a large jump and substantially narrows the gap between the younger and older generation. There has also been a decline through all the age groups in the number of people who have never used the internet. Conclusion It is interesting to see how the generational gap between internet users is narrowing, and evidence shows that it will continue to decline. This is because of what has been previously mentioned, those who knew the internet at an early age are getting older, the circle of life is affecting internet usage. This is by far a detailed analysis of the different demographic, as there are also differences between men and women using the internet at different ages. Although, this is evidence that internet use is on the rise throughout all age groups. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

