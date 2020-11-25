SNc Channels:



Nov-24-2020 20:24 4 Local Marketing Tips for Small Businesses Growing companies must connect with their customers!

Staying in touch with your target market's needs and expectations is mandatory in growing your business.

Photo: Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Location matters in business. Despite the rise of the Internet and the numerous tech advancements that have allowed for the development of e-commerce, small businesses still need to have a good relationship with customers in their communities. Indeed, local support can be key to the growth of a new company. As such, businesses should take steps to engage with local customers and to build a loyal customer base in their geographic area. To that end, here are four marketing tips that growing companies can use to connect with local consumers. You’ll want to keep this list handy to help your company reach its annual goals moving forward. Traditional Marketing & Advertising Print ads in newspapers and magazines, radio ads, and TV commercials can all prove to be effective means for small businesses to boost their name recognition in a given region. Like any form of marketing and advertising, it’s important for businesses to conduct market research before they launch a traditional marketing/advertising campaign. Targeted Digital Marketing Some professionals may not be aware of this, but it is possible to create marketing and advertising content specifically for certain cities, states, or regions. One very popular way to do this is to create pay-per-click ads on a platform like Google and restrict those ads to a predetermined area. Additionally, some businesses may be able to include their city or state location within long-tail keywords. Create Localized Content Similar businesses across the country may behave very differently in different regions. Though this might seem obvious, some of the most successful small businesses make it a point to create specific, localized content for their consumers. This can take many forms. A car repair shop in Detroit would be well-advised to write a blog about protecting a car’s engine through a cold winter. Alternatively, a marketing company in Miami may decide to write certain social media posts in Spanish. Regardless of where your business is located, embracing local foibles in your marketing and advertising content can prove to be a very effective strategy. Hold a Forum Your local customers have questions about your products. People want to know the details about certain products and services before they make purchase decisions. For example, do bunion correctors really work? How long do frozen-food products stay fresh? Is a riding lawn mower worth the investment? These are just sample questions that local customers may voice to your employees on a regular basis. The good news is that progressive companies can answer these FAQs in an open-forum session –– either online or in-person at a conference. By directly addressing local customer concerns, your business can gain the trust of key consumers and begin to build a positive reputation in the community. Bottom line: Don’t ever be afraid of a little transparency! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

