Oregon Food Bank Responds to Measure 111 and More Anti-hunger Victories

Wednesday November 16, 2022
Nov-15-2022
Oregon Food Bank Responds to Measure 111 and More Anti-hunger VictoriesSalem-News.com
“Our communities showed up to support the kind of policy changes that address hunger at its roots.”
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - "This election was a critical moment for voters to address hunger and its root causes at the ballot box.
"Our communities are reeling from ongoing pandemic impacts and the rising cost of food and housing," said Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan on anti-hunger victories in the 2022 midterm election results.
"We expect as many as 1.5 million visits to emergency food assistance sites this year — nearly double pre-pandemic levels.
"And while connecting people to free, nutritious food is essential in the short-term, we know that food assistance alone will never be enough to end hunger for good.
"Systemic challenges like hunger and poverty require systemic solutions, and our communities showed up to support the kind of policy changes that address hunger at its roots.
"Oregonians have shown tremendous support for ballot measures endorsed by our Policy Leadership Council to advance racial equity, make government more responsive and promote a thriving democracy – all victories that will help our communities end hunger for good.
"We look forward to working with our new governor and legislators to build on these gains and move toward a future where our communities never know hunger.”
“Thanks to voters who passed Measure 111, affordable healthcare is now a right in Oregon. No one should have to choose between food and medicine — and a lack of nutritious food can seriously harm our health. This measure is an important step forward to ensure we all have access to affordable care — no matter where we were born, how much money we make or the color of our skin.”
On Oregon Measure 112
On Multnomah County Charter Changes
"With these changes to the Multnomah County Charter, voters have ensured that local government will be more responsive, accountable and transparent.”
On Portland City Charter Reform
"With a more responsive and accountable local government in place, we are all better positioned to tackle hunger and its root causes in our community.”
Source: Oregon Food Bank statement
_________________________________________
