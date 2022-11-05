Harm Reduction in Drug/Fentanyl Tsunami Exposed in NY - What Took So Long?

Hopefully, the New York Post will further their investigations of "zombieland".



"Safe" injection sites in New York neighborhoods.



(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - For several years, I have been exposing and reporting on the very dangerous agenda of the promotion of illegal drug use under the guise of "harm reduction."

Initially the term "safe injection sites" was being thrown around, but the profiteers pushing further poisoning of people with illegal drugs softened the term to "safe consumption sites."

In June 2021, I wrote an article for publication on Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (NY) and her support for safe injection sites in New York and her affiliation with a "non-profit" organization supporting harm reduction, safe injection sites, decriminalization of all drugs, emptying jails and a total disrespect for law enforcement.

Maloney's recent attempt to be re-elected in her districts in NY were unsuccessful.

See: Maloney's Mockery of a Hearing on Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers - Salem-News.Com

In March 2020, I exposed the dangerous agenda of State Senator Gustavo Rivera (NY) and his support of safe injection sites in New York neighborhoods.

See: Safe Injection Sites in your Neighborhood- Are You Ready? - Salem-News.Com

In my published article regarding Rivera's crusade to destroy New York neighborhoods, businesses and schools, I included photos and a video from Alberta, Canada showing the destruction outside the safe injection sites and officials admitting the drug activity is intensified outside the confines of the illegal drug use inside a building.

This week, the New York Post published two articles sharing my concern regarding NY Gov. Kathy Hochul transforming New York neighborhoods "into Zombieland."

See: https://nypost.com/2022/11/05/gov-hochuls-funding-drug-policies-transform-east-harlem-into-zombieland/

See: Thank Kathy Hochul for East Harlem's 'Zombieland' drug-addict dystopia (nypost.com)

Hopefully the New York Post will further their investigations of "zombieland" and focus on non-profit organizations and authors attempting to boost lagging book sales in a total disregard for lives by supporting the lunacy of harm reduction.

