Maloney's Mockery of a Hearing on Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers

Photo by Anna Shvets, Pexels

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Last week a hearing was held in the N.Y. House of Representatives chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY Democrat) ostensibly taking testimony on the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma and their killer opioid, OxyContin. Why is Rep. Maloney re-inventing the wheel on a tsunami of deaths and addictions when a US Senate Finance Committee investigation was conducted and the report was sealed by the now retired US Senator Orrin Hatch (UT) in an effort to protect his pharma cronies? When will people realize they are being played by politicians and "advocates with lucrative 501 non-profits" benefiting financially from this epidemic? Rep Maloney's tenure in the House has been for New York's 14th congressional district from 1993 to 2013 and as a US Representative for New York's 12th congressional district since 2013. Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family's reign of death and addiction has devastated every state in the country, including New York, for almost two decades now -- and under Maloney's watch. Here is a link to an article I wrote on Congresswoman Maloney in November 2020 asking why Purdue Pharma with all their criminal activity was not charged under RICO. Question for Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, NY: Why Yet ANOTHER Hearing on the Criminals of Purdue Pharma? - Salem-News.Com. Included in that article was my testimony in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee in 2007 headed by the late Senator Arlen Specter. One of the politicians testifying last week at Maloney's hearing stated that Specter wanted prison time for the Purdue Pharma executives and Sacklers. This is untrue. In my testimony in 2007, I asked for an investigation by the Judiciary Committee and Specter responded "we are only taking testimony. We are not conducting any investigation into Purdue Pharma" -- and there was no investigation against either the criminal pharmaceutical company or the criminal Sacklers. Maloney had one colorful testifier at the hearing by the name of Alexis Pleus, head of an organization called "Truth Pharm." If you are not familiar with their dangerous agenda, you should be. They advocate for "safe injection sites" enabling addicts to shoot up illegal drugs, the legalization of drugs and drug paraphernalia, opening prison doors and releasing inmates and a total disrespect for law enforcement with little if any police presence in towns and cities. I also challenge Congresswoman Maloney to cite any reference by Truth Pharm to the words "Purdue Pharma" or "the Sacklers" in their promotion of illegal drug use. You might want to apply this quote from Theodore Roosevelt to your political ideals, Congresswoman Maloney - "The most practical kind of politics is the politics of decency." It seems to have escaped you.

