Friday November 9, 2018
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Nov-08-2018 15:23printcomments

Preventing the Common Car Accidents in Oregon

Salem-News.com

What are the most prevalent causes of car accidents?
Every state differs. Here is Oregon's rundown:

Oregon car crashes
Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The most recent statistics indicate that there are nearly 150,000 car accidents in Oregon and Washington every year. The majority of car accidents take place in Multnomah County with approximately 13,000 annually. But what causes these accidents, and how can they be avoided?

Most of the car accidents in Oregon occur as a result of negligent, reckless, and careless driving. Almost all car accidents are due to driver error.

The most common driver errors that cause accidents are:

  • failure to avoid a stopped vehicle
  • driver did not have the right of way
  • driving too fast for traffic conditions
  • failure to maintain lane
  • driver was following another car too closely

As you can see, these are all avoidable actions, which is why they are referred to as “driver error.” These accidents can be avoided with the right preventative tactics and safety measures.

Driving Proactively

Driving proactively instead of reactively is one of the best ways that you can help prevent and avoid car accidents. You are not able to control the actions of other drivers on the road, but you can fully control your own actions, and do your best to anticipate any and everything that can go wrong while you’re on the road.

By driving proactively, you increase your ability to quickly respond to potential danger and avoid accidents.

Suggestions for avoiding crashes:

  • Pull into traffic slowly. Stop, Look, Listen.
  • Watch for red light runners. Count to three before entering an intersection on a green light.
  • Keep at least one hand on the steering wheel.
  • Watch for kids.
  • Perform engine maintenance regularly.
  • Scan 12 seconds ahead.
  • Look backwards when backing out.
  • Do not tailgate.

Avoid Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is one of the top contributors to avoidable car accidents. Distracted driving is “any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle” and more.

These days, cell phones and mobile devices are one of the biggest contributors to distracted driving. Resolve to put your cell phone down and keep your eyes only on the road, and you’ll be able to significantly decrease your chances of getting into an avoidable car accident.

What If I Do Get into An Accident?

If you go get into a car accident, the first thing you should do is get in touch with your insurance provider. They will be able to advise you further on next steps, and ensure that you are protected throughout the recovery process.

What to do if you are in a crash:

  • Check Yourself for Potential Injuries
  • Check On Your Passengers
  • Move to Safety
  • Call for Emergency Services
  • Call your insurance provider
  • Never Admit to Fault
  • Limit Conversation with the Other Party
  • Take Pictures of the Accident
  • Write Down Your Version of Events

If you or someone else gets seriously injured as a result of the car accident, you should consider getting a car accident lawyer. A lawyer can advise on specific courses of action pertaining to your case. Most car accident lawyers specialize in personal injury as a result of car, trucks, or other motor vehicles.

An experienced attorney, such as a car accident lawyer perth, can help you get compensation to cover any losses incurred due to the accident, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and car repairs. Don’t make the mistake of not arming yourself with a lawyer should you get into a serious accident (whether you are at fault or not).

To prevent the hassle of accident aftermath and working with a lawyer at all, avoid car accidents and do your part to be a present, responsible, proactive driver, in the state of Oregon and beyond.

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for November 8, 2018 | Articles for November 9, 2018 		Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy