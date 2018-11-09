SNc Channels:



Preventing the Common Car Accidents in Oregon What are the most prevalent causes of car accidents?

Every state differs. Here is Oregon's rundown:

(SALEM, Ore.) - The most recent statistics indicate that there are nearly 150,000 car accidents in Oregon and Washington every year. The majority of car accidents take place in Multnomah County with approximately 13,000 annually. But what causes these accidents, and how can they be avoided? Most of the car accidents in Oregon occur as a result of negligent, reckless, and careless driving. Almost all car accidents are due to driver error. The most common driver errors that cause accidents are: failure to avoid a stopped vehicle

driver did not have the right of way

driving too fast for traffic conditions

failure to maintain lane

driver was following another car too closely As you can see, these are all avoidable actions, which is why they are referred to as “driver error.” These accidents can be avoided with the right preventative tactics and safety measures. Driving Proactively Driving proactively instead of reactively is one of the best ways that you can help prevent and avoid car accidents. You are not able to control the actions of other drivers on the road, but you can fully control your own actions, and do your best to anticipate any and everything that can go wrong while you’re on the road. By driving proactively, you increase your ability to quickly respond to potential danger and avoid accidents. Suggestions for avoiding crashes: Pull into traffic slowly. Stop, Look, Listen.

Watch for red light runners. Count to three before entering an intersection on a green light.

Keep at least one hand on the steering wheel.

Watch for kids.

Perform engine maintenance regularly.

Scan 12 seconds ahead.

Look backwards when backing out.

Do not tailgate. Avoid Distracted Driving Distracted driving is one of the top contributors to avoidable car accidents. Distracted driving is “any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle” and more. These days, cell phones and mobile devices are one of the biggest contributors to distracted driving. Resolve to put your cell phone down and keep your eyes only on the road, and you’ll be able to significantly decrease your chances of getting into an avoidable car accident. What If I Do Get into An Accident? If you go get into a car accident, the first thing you should do is get in touch with your insurance provider. They will be able to advise you further on next steps, and ensure that you are protected throughout the recovery process. What to do if you are in a crash: Check Yourself for Potential Injuries

Check On Your Passengers

Move to Safety

Call for Emergency Services

Call your insurance provider

Never Admit to Fault

Limit Conversation with the Other Party

Take Pictures of the Accident

If you or someone else gets seriously injured as a result of the car accident, you should consider getting a car accident lawyer. A lawyer can advise on specific courses of action pertaining to your case. Most car accident lawyers specialize in personal injury as a result of car, trucks, or other motor vehicles. An experienced attorney can help you get compensation to cover any losses incurred due to the accident, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and car repairs. Don't make the mistake of not arming yourself with a lawyer should you get into a serious accident (whether you are at fault or not). To prevent the hassle of accident aftermath and working with a lawyer at all, avoid car accidents and do your part to be a present, responsible, proactive driver, in the state of Oregon and beyond.

