Tuesday May 31, 2022
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
May-31-2022
War is the Greatest Evil (Statement on the War in Ukraine)Leonard Eiger special to Salem-News.com
Resist the war machine as best we can.
(POULSB0, Wash.) - War turns young men and women into murderers, when life has no meaning, when our political “leaders” and media outlets beat the drums of war.
The War in Ukraine should end now with:
--an immediate cease fire; --an immediate end to the slaughter of innocents; --a moratorium on arms shipments to Ukraine; --and a recognition that war will not solve this issue or any issue.
Any war, proxy war, or increased hostilities between nuclear-armed nations greatly increases the chances of a nuclear war.
The War in Ukraine shows that nuclear weapons must be abolished—not advanced into new delivery systems and new explosive sizes as many of our so-called “experts” are now promoting.
Instead: Resist the war machine as best we can. Love our family, friends, and neighbors. Work to love our enemies. Embrace the wind and the rain and the sun. Our world is beautiful. We are beautiful.
Live our lives to the fullest— each day.
Source: Leonard Eiger, Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action www.gzcenter.org; Email: outreach@gzcenter.org
