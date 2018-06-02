Saturday June 2, 2018
May-31-2018 20:11

Water Stations To Open in Salem and Turner

Salem-News.com

There are several sites to fill up your containers with good water.

Salem water sites

(SALEM, Ore.) - Free drinking water will be available at multiple locations throughout Marion and Polk counties tonight. The water distribution operation is a cooperative effort between Marion County, City of Salem, and the Oregon Military Department.

The following sites will open by 7 p.m.:

  • Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem
  • Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem
  • Bush’s Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

The following site will be open by 9 p.m:

  • Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

The following sites will open by 12:00 a.m. (midnight):

  • Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem
  • AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center Street NE, Salem
  • Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner

Once they begin, the sites will operate around the clock until further notice. All bulk water distribution locations are pull-through. Residents must bring their own containers. There is a 5 gallon limit per vehicle. (Map of water locations)

The City of Keizer continues to offer a chlorinated fill station off at Chalmer Jones Park off Rickman Rd NE. They also are offering two truck fill stations. The City of Keizer website currently features all businesses providing water while the advisory is in effect at www.keizer.org.

Latest water tests for the cities of Stayton, Gates, Mill City, Mehama, and Lyons indicate no water advisories are necessary at this time.

The water advisory applies to:

  • Those under the age of six
  • People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions
  • People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations
  • Pregnant women or nursing mothers
  • Elderly
  • Pets

In the following locations: City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association

The city of Salem advisory page continues to be updated at www.cityofsalem.net/water-advisory.

