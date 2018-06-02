|
Saturday June 2, 2018
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Water Stations To Open in Salem and Turner
There are several sites to fill up your containers with good water.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Free drinking water will be available at multiple locations throughout Marion and Polk counties tonight. The water distribution operation is a cooperative effort between Marion County, City of Salem, and the Oregon Military Department.
The following sites will open by 7 p.m.:
The following site will be open by 9 p.m:
The following sites will open by 12:00 a.m. (midnight):
Once they begin, the sites will operate around the clock until further notice. All bulk water distribution locations are pull-through. Residents must bring their own containers. There is a 5 gallon limit per vehicle. (Map of water locations)
The City of Keizer continues to offer a chlorinated fill station off at Chalmer Jones Park off Rickman Rd NE. They also are offering two truck fill stations. The City of Keizer website currently features all businesses providing water while the advisory is in effect at www.keizer.org.
Latest water tests for the cities of Stayton, Gates, Mill City, Mehama, and Lyons indicate no water advisories are necessary at this time.
The water advisory applies to:
In the following locations: City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association
The city of Salem advisory page continues to be updated at www.cityofsalem.net/water-advisory.
