SALEM: Water Advisory for Vulnerable Populations remains in Effect Until Further Notice

Thursday May 31, 2018
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
May-31-2018
SALEM: Water Advisory for Vulnerable Populations remains in Effect Until Further NoticeSalem-News.com
News Release from City of Salem
(SALEM, Ore.) - Based on test results received today, the City of Salem will be maintaining the Vulnerable Population Water Advisory until further notice.
Tap water is safe for consumption for healthy children over the age of six and healthy adults. Further information regarding water distribution and assistance will be released shortly in a separate update.
Applies To:
This advisory exists in the following locations: City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association
The Advisory Does Not Apply To: Healthy individuals, the City of Keizer and/or private drinking water wells.
A press conference is taking place at 2:30 today at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem. The purpose of the press conference is to inform the public of the Oregon National Guard water delivery plan, in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and multiple agencies, to assist Marion county, following the drinking water contamination advisory.
More information will follow. Additional information has been posted on www.CityofSalem.net.
Source: City of Salem (Oregon)
_________________________________________
