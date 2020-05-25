SNc Channels:



May-25-2020 00:22 TweetFollow @OregonNews 148 COVID Deaths in Oregon to Date Social distancing has been paying off for most Oregonians.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 148 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Oregon Health Authority reported 43 new confirmed cases and 3 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,927. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (6), Jackson (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (7), Multnomah (3), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (17), Yamhill (1). Oregon’s 148th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County. She tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at her residence. Notes: Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported as presumptive was determined not to be a case.

Due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 50–59 age group and one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 60–69 age group were determined not to have been hospitalized. Oregon Health Authority is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity. Stay informed about COVID-19: Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

