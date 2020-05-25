148 COVID Deaths in Oregon to Date

|
Monday May 25, 2020
|
May-25-2020 00:22
148 COVID Deaths in Oregon to DateSalem-News.com
Social distancing has been paying off for most Oregonians.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 148 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Oregon Health Authority reported 43 new confirmed cases and 3 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 3,927.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (6), Jackson (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (7), Multnomah (3), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (17), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 148th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County. She tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at her residence.
Notes:
Oregon Health Authority is now including a link to the Oregon COVID-19 Daily Update in the daily news release. The Daily Update is a detailed look at COVID-19 in Oregon, including testing data, hospital capacity, and cases broken down by demographic information such as age groups, gender, race and ethnicity.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
