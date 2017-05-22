SNc Channels:



May-21-2017 The Hypocrisy of Trump's Visit to Bethlehem The empire is facing resistance and failing.

President Donald Trump poses for photos with ceremonial swordsmen as the guest of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - President Trump is in Saudi Arabia where he will instruct his puppets, then go to apartheid Israel to get further instructions from his masters. He will do a token visit to Bethlehem Tuesday and desecrate the city of the Prince of Peace with his entourage of racist Zionists. I wish I was there to join demonstrations against this symbol of hypocrisy (I am still in Europe). Everyone now knows that the US government, Israel, and the Saudi regime have been the biggest perpetrators of terrorism and genocide in the world. This is to serve one interest and one interest only: money. Just to emphasize this, the US arms industry (owned largely by Zionists) will get 110 billion deal (bribe) from the Saudis. Kushner is very happy as are all the rich profiteers around Donald Trump. The neoconservatives in Washington may have some differences among themselves (hence the frenzy by the establishment media around Russia-Trump connections). But make no mistake about it, it is a difference as between rival gangsters. Meanwhile the price of getting the rich richer grows in human lives. Thousands of civilians are killed in places like Yemen, Gaza, and Syria. There is a sick collusion of fascists ruling Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, and the USA. Sometimes, it almost seems surrealistic. For example, the way Erdogan's body guards broke through the barricades and attacked peaceful demonstrators in Washington DC while he looked on was bizarre (where is the US justice system from all of this?). But the empire is facing resistance and failing. There is a retreat of US/Israel created ISIS in Iraq and Syria and Saudi puppet forces (mercenaries) are bogged down Vietnam style in Yemen. Iraq, Syria, Iran, and its supporters like Russia and China are withstanding years of assault. Trump's mission to wage war on Iran for Israel will not work any better than Bush's war on Iraq for Israel. Times are changing though the imperialist mentality still persists. In 1916, the two great powers at the time Britain and France drew the Sykes/Picot agreement carving up the Arab world (divide and conquer). In 1917 they pledged their support for Zionism in the form of the Balfour and Jules Cambon declarations partly as quid pro quo to get the Zionists to drag the US into WWI. The US shortly joined not just the bloody war but the support of Zionism. These powers then held the San Remo conference in 1920 that focused on furthering the divide and conquer strategy followed immediately by appointing the first Jewish Zionist (Herbert Samuels) to rule and ethnically cleanse Palestine. In the intervening 100 years, nearly 200 million died needlessly (not counting one child dying every six seconds of hunger today) to profit the elites which have been called by various names but can be summed up as a military-industrial-banking complex (increasingly changing from WASP dominated to Zionist dominated). Alas, history ignored is history repeated..... _________________________________________

