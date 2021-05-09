Sunday May 9, 2021
Oregon House Democrats Vote to Increase Affordability of Electric Vehicles for Oregonians

House Bill 2165 removes the sunset on Oregon’s electric vehicle rebate program, and doubles the rebate to $5000.

Chevrolet Bolt
The Chevrolet Bolt has 200 horsepower and an estimated 259 miles of range.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon House passed House Bill 2165, a bill that would increase the affordability of electric vehicles (EVs) by removing the sunset on the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, and doubling the Charge Ahead rebate offered by the program to $5000.

The bill, which passed 35-22, also empowers electric companies to develop EV infrastructure statewide, ensuring that rural and low-income communities have access to these vehicles.

“Increasing the value of the Charge Ahead rebate will better meet the needs of low- and moderate- income families, helping address the upfront costs of purchasing an EV, and will help household budgets by saving folks money on fuel and car maintenance,” said Rep. Karin Power (D- Milwaukie).

“This work is especially important for the health of communities that live near transportation corridors, and for our youngest Oregonians whose lungs are still developing. This bill is a next step in supporting cleaner air, electrification, and grid resilience across our state.”

By shifting some of the infrastructure cost collection upfront, the legislation will create greater predictability and stability for utilities’ planning for EV infrastructure before the Public Utility Commission, instead of later, through rates.

The bill headed to the floor with the unanimous support of the House Energy and Environment Committee and the subsequent endorsement of a majority of the Joint Transportation Committee members.

“I was proud to join my Democratic colleagues in voting yes to make it easier for Oregonians across the state to transition to electric vehicles,” said Rep. Tawna Sanchez (D- Portland).

“Since 2018, nearly 12,000 rebates have been issued to Oregonians, in every county of the state. We know there is a desire to transition to cleaner, more reliable vehicles, but we need to make it affordable for all Oregonians.

"HB 2165 goes a long way towards that goal, and ensures access for low-income, middle-income, and rural communities as well.”

