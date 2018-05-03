Oregon Governor Brown Signs DACA Legislation at May Day Celebration

|
Thursday May 3, 2018
|
|
May-01-2018 16:59
Oregon Governor Brown Signs DACA Legislation at May Day CelebrationSalem-News.com
These bills are indicative of the Oregon culture, generous and smart.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Governor Kate Brown today signed two bills that provide support to Oregon's DACA recipients and immigrants as part of the May Day celebration at the Capitol.
"The chaos and uncertainty coming from the White House is in direct conflict with our nation's history, economy, and respect for our immigrant communities,” said Governor Kate Brown.
“In our Oregon, we will continue working to create an inclusive state and thriving communities, where everyone has the opportunity to provide a better life for their families."
Speaking to a crowd of Dreamers and immigrant-rights advocates gathered at the State Capitol, Governor Brown signed Senate Bill 1563.
SB 1563 makes it possible for eligible students without documentation attending Oregon colleges and universities to continue to qualify for in-state tuition, with or without a federal DACA program.
The Governor also signed House Bill 4111, which allows the DMV to renew and replace a limited-term driver's license for DACA and Temporary Protected Status recipients.
