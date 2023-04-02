SNc Channels:



Seven Words/Phrases You Should Never Say Regarding the OxyContin/Drug/Fentanyl Crisis! The fentanyl crisis has escalated out of control.

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Anyone remember the late, great comedian George Carlin? I saw him once on stage -- brilliant performance. He was known for -- and received some bad press -- for his "Seven Words You Can Never Say on TV." How about I introduce you to the "Seven Words/Phrases You Should Never Say Regarding the OxyContin/Drug/Fentanyl Crisis"? People need to get their heads out of the sand. Our kids are dying! Here goes: 1. Stigma – the focus continues to be on one word that “non-profit” organizations beat to death. The “stigma” is on the people forming these non-profits almost daily. There are over 5 million illegal migrants coming into our country. Many bringing illicit fentanyl with them – killing and addicting our kids in the hundreds of thousands. Why is the focus on the word “stigma” and not accountability from our elected officials who have allowed the borders to be wide open by a POTUS with a total disregard for the lives of our kids? Substance Use Disorder – Let’s break this absolutely ludicrous definition of “addiction” killing a generation: 2. Substance can be defined as something as “normal” as sugar, salt, air we breathe and baking soda – not drugs that kill our kids.

3. Use can be defined as “using a computer” – “using a cell phone” – “using social media” – “using a vacuum cleaner.”

4. Disorder can be defined as “insomnia” – “allergies” – “anxiety” – “attention deficit” – “speech disorders.” Do any of these “disorders” kill a generation of our kids? Why are we supporting the term “substance use disorder?” It’s ludicrous. 5. Accidental Overdose – Is it an “accident” if someone takes a drug not prescribed by a physician – or is it in actuality a dangerous drug getting into the hands of the – “Snap Chat”, “Tic Tok”, “friend” connection? 6. Overdose vs. Poisoning – Why are words being the focus of losing a generation? Anyone hear of “accountability”, “education” and “prevention” to end this crisis? Accountability would be every elected official who did nothing to prevent the flow of illicit fentanyl to flood our country. Education and prevention would not be “hugs, love and meeting the addicted where they are.” In the case of losing the lives of our children, it is the old “stranger danger” analogy that needs to be applied. The “not my child” as applies to drug use needs to be kicked to the curb. Your child has many influences in their lives – friends and social media being on top of the list. Don’t let your child be thought of as “forever” their deceased age when they become a statistic. 7. Photo Ops with Politicians – Name one politician who stood at the open borders of Mexico to oppose the POTUS allowing the flow of illicit fentanyl to kill a generation of our children. Drugs are a financial gain for many – and the rich get richer with absolutely no conscience involved for lives. In my 21 years of exposing the OxyContin/Purdue Pharma/Sackler travesty which has led to the fentanyl crisis, I had a connection with then Attorney General Richard Blumenthal and his Assistant Attorney General, Michael Cole of Connecticut. We emailed, met in person and talked by telephone for over six years. At one point, the AG asked me to call him “Dick.” In 2011, AG Blumenthal was elected US Senator of Connecticut. I never received another email or telephone call after Dick’s election. Dick reached his goal of becoming US Senator and I learned the game of politics vs. the disregard for lives. Sad commentary on elected officials, but nonetheless a fact. There are those who will not agree with my commentary which is fine. I have walked the walk and it is not rallies and black balloons to save lives – it is prevention, education and fear being driven into the heads of our loved ones. It is also not the outrageousness of “harm reduction” when the focus should be on “harm elimination.” Fight for the lives of your loved ones before they become a statistic and question the true goals of advocates focusing on bereavement and photo ops with profiteers to address the illicit fentanyl crisis. Until prevention, education and fear is given the highest priority, the fentanyl crisis will continue to escalate out of control. _________________________________________

