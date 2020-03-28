E-Liquids and Their Flavors: What Adults Need to Know

SNc Channels:



Photo by Rafael Barros, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - (NOTE: The information in this article is specifically meant for those 21+, as many areas have outlawed use of these items for minors.) E-liquids and vaping have gained popularity in the last few years. Though it is not healthy to smoke anything, for people who have been smokers for a long time, vaping is a better option. There are companies which provide various e-liquid flavors and nicotine strengths so that people can choose according to their needs. But for someone who is new to the vaping world and does not know much about e-liquids, this article will provide them with all the information that is important for them to select the right e-liquid. E-Liquid Basically, e-liquid is a fuel that is filled in e-cigarettes, which are an alternative to traditional cigarettes. It is known by many different names such as e-juice, vape juice, vape liquid, etc. It is a flavored liquid, which may or may not contain nicotine. Even with the nicotine, it does not harm as much as original cigarettes. This is because it does not contain deadly toxins. And because of the e-liquid flavors, vaping does not smell or taste bad. Ingredients of e-liquid There are only four ingredients in an e-liquid: Propylene glycol

Vegetable glycerin

Flavoring

Nicotine (Optional) Both, Propylene glycol and vegetable glycerine are not harmful for human consumption. These are present in some of our routine food items as well as medicines. They make-up 90% of the e-liquid and are converted into vapor easily. The rest 10% of the liquid consists of flavoring and nicotine. Nicotine is optional as there are certain e-liquids that do not contain any amount of nicotine. Benefits of e-liquid While most of the e-liquids contain nicotine, they are still much safer than traditional cigarettes. Cigarettes contain Hydrogen Cyanide, Carbon Monoxide, Benzene and Tar, which are the main reason behind causing cancer. As e-liquids are free from all these chemicals, they do not harm that much. So for a smoker, this can be a good way out. Also, the e-liquids that do not contain nicotine are further less harmful. Different nicotine strengths in e-liquid Different companies provide different flavors and nicotine strengths in e-liquids. And more the options, more the confusion. For someone who cannot decide what would be the right amount of nicotine for them, here is a guide on the basis of their current smoking habits: 1. Non-Smoker People who currently do not smoke should opt for the no-nicotine options. There are certain e-liquids that are available in different flavors and contain 0mg of nicotine in them. As non-smokers do not consume nicotine in their daily lives, they do not need to start it because of e-liquids. 2. Light-Smoker Light-smokers are the ones that smoke up to ten cigarettes in a day. So, their daily nicotine cravings have to be satisfied. But it is not important to keep the strengths high, so they can start off with the lowest strength option available, which is 3mg. Also, 3mg strength is available in most of the e-liquid types, so there are more options to try from. 3. Heavy-smoker People who smoke more than 15 cigarettes a day are classified as heavy-smokers. They can start off with a low strength of 11mg or 16mg and increase it according to their needs and cravings Vaping is a better option than traditional smoking and with this information, one can easily find the right e-liquid for themselves. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

