Mar-21-2021 19:12 5 Steps to Open a Dental Office in Salem Before you open your dental office, here are five things you must do.

Photo by Anna Shvets, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you’re reading this, then odds are you’ve been working as a dentist for a while now and are ready to finally open your own practice. With your experience and determination, the next step is to start your own business and start having more control over the types of services people can have when taking care of their teeth. Opening a dental office in Salem, Oregon, is one of the best decisions you can make. With a significant population near some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States, your dental office can thrive if run correctly. Before you open your Salem office, here are five things you must do. Determine Your Budget Starting your own business and opening a dental office can be quite expensive. With all of the startup costs such as licenses, leases, and administrative tools, you could be in the red for a bit. Don’t let this scare you, though. It’s all part of starting a business. It’s important to determine your budget beforehand, though. How much can you spend on the office, the staff, and your equipment? Do you need to ask the bank for a loan or find an investor? Knowing this number will help you tremendously down the line. Hire the Right Staff Having a knowledgeable and dedicated staff is essential for a successful dental office in Salem. Luckily, there are a lot of talented people on the Pacific Coast who are happy to be part of a dental office team. Use your network to find your core staff – the people you can really rely on. Then put out job postings in the area and conduct interviews. Design the Office While the quality of service in a dental office is important, so is the design of the office. You must be considerate of how you structure and design the office to represent your brand and make your patients feel comfortable. Dental operatory designs should not be taken lightly! From a clean and modern atmosphere to quality furnishings, your office’s interior will play a huge part in your reputation with your patients. Acquire Licensing Since you’re starting a medical practice, there are essential licenses you must acquire before opening your dental office. Sometimes these licenses can take a couple of months to be granted. So, it’s important to start this process as early as possible. It’s also a good idea to speak to a lawyer about liabilities and the types of insurance you need to protect your business and your staff. Promoting Your Office You can’t have a dental office without patients! Start marketing and promoting your new dental office in Salem through newspapers, advertisements, a website, and social media. Let the community know how your office is different from the other dental offices in the area – how you’re better than they are! Don’t be shy. Be proud of your accomplishment and let everyone know they can come to your dental office in Salem for all of their dental needs. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features ept. _________________________________________

