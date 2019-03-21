Human Rights Defender Responds to New Zealand Terrorist Attack

|
Thursday March 21, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Mar-17-2019 20:21TweetFollow @OregonNews
Human Rights Defender Responds to New Zealand Terrorist AttackWilliam Gomes Salem-News.com Human Rights Ambassador
A letter to Prime Minster Adern from Salem-News.com's Human Rights Ambassador
(YORK, UK) - Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern
Dear Madam Prime Minister,
I am William Gomes, Human Rights defender and freelance journalist based in York, United Kingdom.
Like many other British citizens around the country, I was appalled to wake up to news of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed and injured so many people, including children.
You have rightly stated that "what has happened here is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence," and "They have no place in New Zealand."
I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones in this senseless tragedy.
I stand firmly with the people of New Zealand and with the Muslim communities across the world: you are in my heart and my thoughts. I join in your grief at this tough time.
This event reminds us, again, that we must face Islamophobia and work to create a world where all people--no matter their religion, where they live, or in which they were born--can feel safe and secure.
Finally, in this challenging time, I remember what the great British parliamentarian, Jo Cox, has said in celebrating diversity, "We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us."
Yours sincerely,
William Gomes
_________________________________________
Articles for March 17, 2019 | Articles for March 18, 2019
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.