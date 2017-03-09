UPDATED: McMinnville Shooting Leaves One Dead and One Injured

NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED. A juvenile male has been taken into custody.







(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - UPDATED: The adult male, identified as Ron Spiker, was suffering from a least one gunshot wound, and was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The deceased female has been identified as Kimberly Lynn Forness.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A woman was found dead and a man injured after a shooting was reported in McMinnville today.

McMinnville Officers responded to a shooting call at 4:55 in the 400 block of NE Oregon Street.

During the preliminary stages of the investigation officers located a single deceased adult female and a single adult male with injuries. The injured adult male is currently receiving medical treatment.

A 15-year old juvenile male has been taken into custody as a result of the early stages of the investigation.

There are no outstanding suspects and there doesn't appear to be any further danger to the community.

Names of the involved parties will not be released until proper family notifications can be made.

Source: McMinnville Police Dept.

_________________________________________