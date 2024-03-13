One Killed and Two Injured in Shooting Near South Salem High School

SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - There was a shooting today near Salem’s Bush Pasture Park. The park is just a few blocks from South Salem High School. At about 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of High and Leffelle Streets SE on the report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers located three male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was found deceased. The remaining two victims, who are juveniles, were transported to Salem Health for medical treatment. The age of the deceased victim is not yet confirmed. The medical condition of the two surviving victims is unknown. A neighbor, Coral Ann, commented on facebook, “I was at the lower end of Bush Park. It sounded like 10 shots. And then teens scattered everywhere! Changing their clothes and removing layers. No cop stopped ANY running teens or asked any questions.” Another bystander, Jeff Duncan, commented, “I heard about 9 shots go off around Liberty St SE and Miller St SE.” After the shooting, suspects allegedly split up and ran. Police have apprehended two suspects, and are looking for others. 2 witnesses say they can identify the shooter. The portion of the park known as Upper Leffelle was closed, and neighbors were encouraged to avoid the area while officers searched for a suspect and the scene was investigated. Salem PD responded to Salem Hospital due to reports that suspects were heading to building M at the hospital. The hospital was put into a “modified lockdown” or Code Silver. No one in or out. According to a hospital employee, no suspects entered the hospital. The lockdown was lifted about 4:20 p.m. South Salem High school was in level three lockdown since about 2:00 but was lifted in less than two hours and students were allowed to leave the campus. The principal sent out an email to let parents and students know that everyone at the school is safe. Motivation for the shooting remains unknown, though it is widely speculated to be gang related. Additional information will be published when it becomes available. SOURCE(S): Salem Police Dept.; various sources. _________________________________________

