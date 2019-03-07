|
Thursday March 7, 2019
|
|
Elk Herd Makes a Grand Showing in Grand Ronde
Oregon’s big game are managed by wildlife management
(GRAND RONDE VALLEY, Ore.) - An estimated 700 elk crossed Red Pepper Road in the Grande Ronde Valley on Sunday, March 3.
March is always the most challenging month for big game trying to survive the winter—even more so this year due to the prolonged winter and heavy snow last month (with even more snow and freezing temperatures forecast!).
Please take extra care not to stress wildlife this year by keeping your distance and respecting winter range closures in place to help them survive the season.
ODFW wildlife biologists are also working hard to address increased big game damage on lower elevation private lands due to the harsh winter conditions—a special thanks to the many private landowners working with us.
According to ODFW, Oregon’s elk are one of the most sought-after species for hunters and the second most popular game animal after deer.
Rocky Mountain elk are found in eastern Oregon and Roosevelt elk are found in western Oregon, with most concentrated in the Coast, Cascade and Blue Mountain ranges. Both controlled (limited entry) and over-the-counter (general season) hunting opportunities are available for elk in Oregon.
Oregon’s big game are managed by wildlife management units, particularly for controlled hunts, so get familiar with the boundaries where you want to hunt.
Hunters in Oregon can access millions of acres of public land open to hunting (national forests, BLM land, state forests, wildlife areas) plus many private lands open through Oregon’s Access and Habitat program. See www.oregonhuntingmap.com to find a place to hunt.
Oregon offers rifle, archery and muzzleloader hunts with some special hunts just for youth (age 17 and under). See the current Oregon Big Game Regulations for exact season dates and bag limits.
Source: ODFW
