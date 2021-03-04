SNc Channels:



Mar-04-2021 18:50 Oregon Hits Milestone: 1 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered OHA encourages all Oregonians to keep taking protective measures to help keep themselves & others well.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Today, OHA recorded more than 1 million vaccines administered to Oregonians. There were 22,346 doses recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered in the state to 1,019,767. The first dose was administered on Dec. 14, less than three months ago. Approximately, one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose. The vaccine has been delivered to every Oregon county: long-term care and residential care facilities, adult foster homes, group homes for those with disabilities, hospitals, mass vaccination events, mobile events, clinics, Tribal health centers, group homes, congregate care settings, pharmacies, outpatient clinics, federally qualified health centers and other locations throughout the state. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. “This could not happen without the partnerships that have been strengthened and developed to move Oregon closer to community immunity, and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses and countless other Oregonians who made this happen,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Every day we are delivering more than 22,000 doses of vaccine that will bring us to the end of this difficult journey for so many. “Our ability to meet our timelines for opening up scheduling opportunities to additional groups will still require an adequate and consistent supply of doses from the federal government, a large number of Oregonians who are able and willing to get vaccinated and the ability of our vaccination sites to immunize all eligible persons.” There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,252, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority reported 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 156,287. As Oregon continues the vaccine rollout, OHA encourages all Oregonians to keep taking the protective measures to help keep themselves, families, coworkers, loved ones, friends and communities safe and healthy. We continue to recommend that all Oregonians: Maintain 6 feet of physical distance;

Wear a face covering when outside the house;

Practice good hand hygiene;

Avoid any gatherings with non-household members;

If you start to have symptoms — even mild ones — consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and to determine whether to get tested;

And finally, if you get a call from a local public health authority, answer it, and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is nine fewer than yesterday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. More information about hospital capacity can be found here. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Deschutes (10), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (2). Oregon’s 2,226th COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 14 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,227th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 14 at his residence. Oregon’s 2,228th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,229th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,230th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 10 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,231st COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 21 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,232nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 15 at his residence. Oregon’s 2,233rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 24 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,234th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,235th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,236th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,237th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 10 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,238th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 12 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,239th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 13 at his residence. Oregon’s 2,240th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 11 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,241st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 22 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,242nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died on Feb. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. Oregon’s 2,243rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 14 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,244th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,245th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,246th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Feb. 19 at his residence. Oregon’s 2,247th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Feb. 17 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,248th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 14 at her residence. Oregon’s 2,249th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on March 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,250th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 1 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,251st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 13 and died on Feb. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Oregon’s 2,252nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 30 at Salem Hospital. Stay Informed about COVID-19: OREGON RESPONSE : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/CORONAVIRUS: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) UNITED STATES RESPONSE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. GLOBAL RESPONSE: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. HOSPITAL CAPACITY INFO Source: Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

