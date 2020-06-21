Two Fugitives from Alabama Arrested in Oregon

Marion County deputies safely capture two men wanted for multiple murders.



Rogers and Legg were taken into custody without incident.

Photos: Marion County Sheriffs Office



(MARION COUNTY, Ore.) - Two men wanted for multiple murders in Alabama were arrested in Oregon on Sunday.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, with members from the Marion County SWAT team, initiated a traffic stop on a Silver/Grey Dodge Charger with an Alabama license plate in Stayton at 12:30 pm June 21, 2020.

Inside the Dodge were two men suspected of killing seven people in a shooting on June 5th.

According to Insider.com, police believe the men knew their victims because they were in a club called "Seven Deadly Sins" together and were looking to "do away" with the club.

Arrest warrants were issued June 19, 2020, for 22-year old Frederic Rogers, and 19-year old John Legg, for the offense of Capitol Murder related to the mass shooting in Valhermoso Springs, near Huntsville, Alabama.

Rogers and Legg were taken into custody about 20 miles from the State Capitol, without incident, and lodged at the Marion County Jail. They are currently awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office (Oregon)

_________________________________________