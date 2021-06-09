Court Decision Sets Back Reasonable Gun Control Legislation

|
Wednesday June 9, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jun-07-2021 15:03TweetFollow @OregonNews
Court Decision Sets Back Reasonable Gun Control LegislationRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Pro-gun Judge compares AR-15 rifle to a pocket knife.
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - I am very disappointed in U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of the Southern District of California's ruling overturning California’s ban on assault weapons.
Judge Benitez misapplied District of Columbia v. Heller by minimizing the killing power of assault weapons.
California’s assault rifle ban is modeled after the federal assault weapons ban which expired in 2004.
Like most constitutional rights, the Supreme Court in Heller explained, “the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
For example, the Fourth Circuit in Kolbe v. Hogan upheld an assault rifle ban on the ground that AR-15s are not protected arms under the Second Amendment ruling that the civilian AR-15 is an “exceptionally lethal weapon of war” that is “like” the fully automatic military M16, and therefore not constitutionally protected.”
At least four courts have upheld such bans.
I expect this case will eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which, as yet, has not ruled on this issue. Assault weapons and/or high-capacity magazines resulted in far more deaths and injuries and were disproportionately used in public mass shootings.
While bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines will not end the gun violence rampage in this country, studies have shown that states with weaker gun laws and higher gun ownership rates have higher rates of mass shootings.
For Judge Benitez to call such firearms: “Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment” is absurd. I am not aware of any mass killings where the killer used a Swiss Army Knife.
In 2019, Judge Benitez overturned California's ban on large capacity magazines, calling such restrictions a violation of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. This decision was affirmed by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals although the 9th Circuit agreed to rehear the case en banc on June 22, 2021.
Sadly, overturning these California bans comes on the heels of the San Jose mass shooting and while the Senate is considering reasonable gun control legislation.
Sadly, in this violent nation of ours, there seems to be a disconnect between our Second Amendment "right to keep and bear arms" and the number of mass killings in our country.
_________________________________________
Articles for June 7, 2021 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.