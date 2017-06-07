Salem Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Anyone with any information, call the Salem Police at 503-588-6050, ext 0.







(SALEM, Ore.) - In the early morning of June 5, about 1:47 am, Salem police responded to a report of at least one gunshot at an apartment in the 4100 block of Center St NE.

Arriving officers found an adult male had been shot in the residence and performed CPR on him until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The victim later died at the hospital. The deceased victim has been identified as 32-year old Rodolfo Castro-Salas of Salem.

Following an intense investigation, detectives identified 22-year old Baltazar Delgado as a suspect in the case and subsequently arrested him on charges of Aggravated Murder and Parole Violation.

Early information received in this investigation led to concerns of a female possibly being forcibly abducted from the scene to an unknown location. The investigation has revealed that not to be the case.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Salem Police Department Detectives Section at 503-588-6050, extension 0.

Source: Salem Oregon Police

_________________________________________