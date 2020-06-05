Free Virtual Screening of Movie: The Story of Plastic

Learn how the mass production of single-use plastic has put us in the biggest environmental crisis in history.







(NEWPORT, Ore.) - The Story of Plastic brings into focus an alarming, man-made crisis and the heroes who are working every day to rise up against big plastic.

After the film, learn more from panelists about efforts underway in Newport and statewide to reduce plastics and ways that you can get involved.

Join the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, Oregon Sea Grant, Hatfield Marine Science Center Green Team, and Thompson's Sanitary for a free virtual screening of this important film, followed by a Q&A panel discussion. This online event will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 6:30 PM – 8 PM.

Panelists will include:

Cait Goodwin, Oregon Sea Grant

Aimee Thompson, Thompson's Sanitary

Brandon Trelstad, Oregon State University

Facilitated by Charlie Plybon, Oregon Policy Manager, Surfrider Foundation

The Story of Plastic premiered on Earth Day, April 22 on Discovery Channel in the US and in 134 countries.

Now is your chance to watch it. Organize and attend “virtual” community screenings from home. Attendees online for the panel discussion will be entered into a raffle.

The Newport Chapter of Surfrider has purchased 5 gift certificates from local businesses that will be raffled off. Those businesses include: Panini Bakery, Coast & Vine, Zugh Life Surf Shop, Lincoln City Surf Shop, and Bier One.

Attendees will receive a link to stream the film from the event host 48 hours before the event start time. The link will be delivered to the email address used to RSVP.

Information for the zoom panel discussion will, also, be in that same email.

Registration is required. RSVP at newport-story-of-plastic.eventbrite.com.

_________________________________________