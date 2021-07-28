274 Oregonians Hospitalized with COVID-19

|
Wednesday July 28, 2021
|
Jul-28-2021 18:21
274 Oregonians Hospitalized with COVID-19Salem-News.com
58.1% of Oregon’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - OHA reported 3,098 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, July 19, through Sunday, July 25. That represents a 53% rise over the previous week.
Today there were six new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,849, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m.
The 10 counties in Oregon with case rates in excess of 100 per 100,000 had population vaccination rates below 50%.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 804 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 217,690.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 5,499 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,981 doses were administered on July 27 and 2,518 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 27.
The seven-day running average is now 4,610 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,885 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,477,608 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 3,010,095 doses of Pfizer, 2,288,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 Deaths & Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 274, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane (67), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Polk (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16).
Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 28 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
*confirmed and presumptive
INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19):
Source: Oregon Health Authority
