Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Presumptive Conditions

Up to one million military members and families have suffered from the effects of polluted water at Camp Lejeune.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was founded in 1941 on 246-square-miles in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Photo: wikipedia

(SALEM, Ore.) - This information about Camp Lejeune's presumptive conditions, including fast-track disability decisions and appeals, is important in light of recent legal changes. All eligible veterans and certain family members who served at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days (cumulatively) between 1953 and 1987 are currently eligible for two benefits from the VA. Veterans exposed to polluted waters at the base during the qualifying period are granted disability compensation for eight presumptive conditions; veterans and family members are granted health benefits or reimbursement for medical expenses for 15 conditions related to their service at Camp Lejeune. What is A Presumptive Condition? A persistent illness that a veteran develops while serving in the military is diagnosed as a presumptive disease. The Department of Veteran Affairs believes that a person's military service-related circumstances contribute to the disease. Diabetes type 2 and rheumatoid arthritis are frequent examples. Military personnel are eligible to receive non-taxable rewards as compensation. A diagnosis must be made for a veteran's condition no later than one year after their release from the military for it to be presumptive. Furthermore, certain former members might be eligible for compensation for presumed illnesses. Veterans of certain wars and prisoners of war, for instance, are eligible to fill out a VA disability claim form. However, individuals may be eligible if they were deployed to MCAS or Camp Lejeune. What Are the 15 Requirements for Presumptive Medical Benefits? The following fifteen ailments are eligible for medical/health benefits. Veterans and relatives who met the requirements and stayed in base housing for the required time are eligible for these benefits. Kidney cancer

Esophageal cancer

Bladder cancer

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Scleroderma

Hepatic steatosis

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Neurobehavioral effects

Lung Cancer

Miscarriage

Female infertility

Breast cancer

Renal toxicity

Leukemia

Scleroderma Veterans who pass away due to illness may be eligible for extra benefits for their surviving family members. Funeral costs might be covered in part by compensation. The family must be able to show a connection to the deceased to qualify. They must also gather documentation proving they were stationed there between 1953 and 1987. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

