Jul-17-2021 23:00 Herd Immunity Delayed by Vaccine Hesitancy Now most of the country is battling the Delta variant.

Image: Mass.gov

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - About a quarter of young adults in the U.S. ages 18 to 25, a group most likely to transmit the coronavirus, say they “probably” or “definitely” won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, believing the coronavirus threat has been exaggerated or afraid of harmful side effects or safety of the vaccines. That means herd immunity may not be reached or will be unreasonably delayed. Now most of the country is battling the Delta variant. And the more we delay reaching herd immunity, the more chances of other more deadly mutations. Although it is true that most people get better within weeks of illness, some may experience post-COVID conditions, including tiredness or fatigue, “brain fog,” loss of taste or smell, heart palpitations, and depression or anxiety. By now the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness has been proven again and again over time. And we have been exposed to lots of education about the vaccines’ efficacy and safety. If the unvaccinated aren’t convinced by now about the lifesaving benefits of vaccination, they just haven’t been listening or are listening to the wrong sources. The reluctant, the recalcitrant, and the reckless must get vaccinated, if not for their own health and safety, then for the community. There is enough vaccine for every eligible American. Get vaccinated. It’s the right thing to do. _________________________________________

