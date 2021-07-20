Herd Immunity Delayed by Vaccine Hesitancy

|
Tuesday July 20, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-17-2021 23:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Herd Immunity Delayed by Vaccine HesitancyRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Now most of the country is battling the Delta variant.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - About a quarter of young adults in the U.S. ages 18 to 25, a group most likely to transmit the coronavirus, say they “probably” or “definitely” won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, believing the coronavirus threat has been exaggerated or afraid of harmful side effects or safety of the vaccines.
That means herd immunity may not be reached or will be unreasonably delayed.
Now most of the country is battling the Delta variant. And the more we delay reaching herd immunity, the more chances of other more deadly mutations.
Although it is true that most people get better within weeks of illness, some may experience post-COVID conditions, including tiredness or fatigue, “brain fog,” loss of taste or smell, heart palpitations, and depression or anxiety.
By now the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness has been proven again and again over time. And we have been exposed to lots of education about the vaccines’ efficacy and safety.
If the unvaccinated aren’t convinced by now about the lifesaving benefits of vaccination, they just haven’t been listening or are listening to the wrong sources.
The reluctant, the recalcitrant, and the reckless must get vaccinated, if not for their own health and safety, then for the community.
There is enough vaccine for every eligible American. Get vaccinated. It’s the right thing to do.
_________________________________________
Articles for July 16, 2021 | Articles for July 17, 2021 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.