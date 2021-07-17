SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-16-2021 23:01 TweetFollow @OregonNews Gov. Dan McKee Approves Safe Injection Sites for Illegal Drug Use in Rhode Island Photos speak volumes for what their irresponsible actions will do.



(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Rhode Island is becoming the first U.S. state to authorize a pilot program for so-called "harm reduction centers" that give drug users a "safe place" to consume pre-obtained illegal drugs. These harm reduction centers are promoted for people dealing with addiction so they can use heroin and other illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals. If you believe a "medical professional" would jeopardize their medical license to participate in an illegal activity such as shooting up heroin under the guise of "harm reduction", you are as gullible as Governor McKee. Governor Dan McKee signed the legislation sponsored by RI State Senator Joshua Miller who was quoted as saying, “Having a place where someone can save them from an overdose and where there are people offering them the resources they need for treatment is a much better alternative to people dying alone in their homes or their cars.” Rhode Island State Representative John G. Edwards (Portsmouth) says the centers reduce the chance of overdose and serve as a gateway to treatment and rehab. Under the new law, the facilities would require the approval of the local city or town council to operate. Here is a link to an article I wrote last year regarding New York State Senator Gustav Rivera's attempts to destroy neighborhoods, businesses and schools in the boroughs he represents with endorsing "safe injection sites": Safe Injection Sites in your Neighborhood- Are You Ready? - Salem-News.Com Fortunately in the world of common sense, the Rhode Island law that McKee signed stipulates city or town leaders must vote to allow a center to open. Hopefully residents of cities and towns in Rhode Island will show their outrage to local leaders and in doing so end the political careers of those politicians supporting illegal drug use under the guise of "solving a drug epidemic". James McDonald, the state Department of Health’s medical director, said harm reduction sites have proven effective in preventing fatal overdoses. No, Mr. McDonald the fatal overdoses take place outside the "safe injection sites"; in parking lots and back alleys. See the photos shown in this article of "safe injection sites" in Canada and what the view is from the back alleys. State Senator Melissa Murray, who endorses this lunacy, referred to me as a "troll" when I exposed elected officials of Rhode Island for their support of "safe injection sites", enabling drug addicts to illegally shoot up drugs. I apologize that I called her a "fool". I will leave that name up to the voters of Rhode Island who have voted these dangerous politicians into office to represent them in keeping their neighborhoods, schools and businesses safe from criminal activities. The video below is from Canada and disputes the attributes of "safe injection sites". It should be reviewed by every parent, store/business owner, and school official if they want to keep their neighborhoods and children safe from what has happened in Canada. Here are facts for you, Governor McKee. There is a 100% to 400% increase in drug related deaths around the safe injection sites in Canada and here is your proof. LINK: Supervised consumption review report release - March 5, 2020. It has nothing to do with harm reduction. It has everything to do with "harm promotion". Hopefully the voters in Rhode Island will not let Dan McKee, Joshua Miller, John Edwards, James McDonald and Melissa Murray destroy their beautiful state and the lives and livelihoods of their families. A picture is worth a thousand words. These pictures shown in this article speak volumes for what their irresponsible actions will do. _________________________________________

United-states | Health | Addiction | Most Commented on





Articles for July 16, 2021 |