SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-10-2018 20:51 TweetFollow @OregonNews What Should You Know Before Ordering Gaming Software Development? User-friendliness is of great importance here



(SALEM, Ore.) - When considering the large number of online casinos, it ultimately comes down to one thing: players always make the choice. Tough competition on the market make owners of online casinos invest a lot of money in promoting their websites to attract the target audience, bypass competitors, and win in the race for the title of the best gaming site. What is more, those who just want to open an online casino need to build a quality website that adheres to all industry standards. There are a lot of aspects to consider when developing a gaming software for a casino. Software Development – Specs & Requirements What players see when they open the website, what steps they need to go through to register and make a deposit, what games and bonuses are provided, how fast winnings can be withdrawn, how effective support works – all these factors influence whether the player will become a regular customer or not. That is why you need to consider all of them when preparing a technical task for software developers, whether it is daily fantasy sports software ordered from http://evenbetgaming.com/products/fantasy-sports/features/ or a ready-made template for your website. Let's take a look at each of these factors in order to help operators avoid the typical mistakes that can reduce all efforts to build a highly competitive gambling house. 1. Design Design is the face of the casino. It affects the first impression of players visiting the website. Should the design be unusual to surprise a visitor, or should it have a more standard look? There is no unequivocal answer. Some players feel more comfortable in the “traditional-look” casinos, but there are also those who appreciate the innovative approach and non-standard solutions. Therefore, the operator should himself decide whether to use a time-tested template design or create an advanced solution. Whichever design is chosen, user-friendliness is of great importance here: The site and games should open quickly, regardless of the region in which the player is located.

There should be several buttons for registration and making deposit on the main page, and these important buttons should be clearly visible.

To increase the conversion rate, the registration process itself should be as simple as possible.

The game search should be simple and convenient.

On the main page should be various interactive widgets, for example, a board with the names of winners, the amount of the growing jackpot, etc. Due to these features, the casino looks “alive,” and players see that someone is lucky right now.

The main page should contain information about all the licenses, certificates, and significant partnerships that the casino has. In this way, you can create a reputation and increase the trust of the players. 2. Selection of Games Despite the fact that in each casino there is a set of popular games that bring the greatest profit to the casino, players still appreciate the diversity and choice. The more games are offered in the casino, the larger the audience it can attract. The presence of licensed games from well-known providers indicates that the casino works with industry leaders, and this positively affects its reputation. 3. Variety of Payment Methods Players should have a choice of not only games but also payment methods. The more banking options a casino offers, the more deposits it receives. The type of the supported payment method depends on the specific regions in which the casino operates. The list of things to keep in mind when ordering a gaming software can be, of course, extended. Withdrawal times, customer service, bonus structure, website responsiveness – all these should be taken into consideration by potential casino owners. If you want to assure success of your business, we strongly recommend you to entrust the task of software development to a professional company instead of hiring freelancers. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Technology | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for July 10, 2018 |