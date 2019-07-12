SNc Channels:



Jul-09-2019 00:11
Important Things to Know Before Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Climbers should understand that their natural ability will only go so far.

Photo by Ally Swalehe, Team Kilimanjaro (Facebook)

(SALEM, Ore.) - Mt. Kilimanjaro is a mountain range that is the subject of adventure, myth and legend. This mountain range is located in Tanzania. The mountain is one the most popular in the world, it has been climbed by various individuals, groups, thrill seekers and adventurers for over 100 years. Kilimanjaro sits 5,895 feet above sea level and the first people to climb this range were Hans Meyer and Ludwig Purtscheller. They did this feat in 1889 and many people have been following their example ever since. Today, Mt. Kilimanjaro is still being tamed by people who want to prove that have what it takes to tackle this behemoth. There are three parts to this mountain range. These separate parts are known as Kibo, Manwezi and Shira. Kibo is the youngest and still has the potential to erupt. This part of the range is the most challenging. Mawenzi and Shira are no longer active. They are also climbed less by trekkers to the mountain. Kilimanjaro National Park is home to the mountain range. This particular varea is a base camp for climbers. Climbers have different options for Climbing Kilimanjaro. These climbs are known as routes and they typically last between 6 to 8 days. Lemosho and Machame are 2 climbs that lasts for 7 days. The Marangu route only lasts for 6 days. Lemosho also offers a route that can take 8 days to complete. The Umbwe route is the hardest of them all. This route is difficult because it forces a person to use all of their physical and mental skill. Many people who are advanced climbers prefer this route. Amateur or intermediate trekkers typically cannot handle this type of route. Routes are set up base on a climber's experience and skill. Also, park officials won't allow people to select a climb if they do not have the ability to take on the challenge. Throughout the years many people have been injured or lost their lives due to lack of experience. This is why they have a preparation course for anyone planning to take on the mountain. The mountain's park has various emergency protocols in place. Emergency helicopters are in place and so are emergency rescuers. Emergency responders on the mountain range have many different years of experience. They fully understand the dangers that climbers will face. They are more than prepared to deal with them. There are 5 different types of climate conditions that take place on the mountain. At the base of the mountain there is a lot of rain. This part of the mountain area is temperate and has fairly warm weather. As climbers ascend the slopes they will encounter humid conditions. The weather will be hot and muggy. Once a trekker makes it through this part of the mountain they will encounter wind and rain. The air will be hot during the day time hours but quickly become cool (or even cold) by night. After this point the weather becomes hot and unbearable. The desert zone makes it this way. The temps become extremely heated and trekkers could easily succumb to heatstroke or exhaustion. The arctic zone is the last and final stage of the climb. This part of the mountain lies near the top. Once climbers reach this zone they should expect snow, cold, wind and rain. Climbers should also come prepared by having the best equipment they can afford. They should pack light as possible but not skimp on the most important gear and equipment. Climbers should understand that their natural ability will only go so far. They will need to have standard climbing equipment that will help them to manage their journey. Mt. Kilimanjaro is a great mountain range for people who want to challenge themselves and nature. Anyone taking on this mountain must be ready for anything that comes their way. Climbers should make sure they have got themselves together before they try and deal with Mt. Kilimanjaro. The mountain range is typically open all year round and its ready for anyone wanting to take it on. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

