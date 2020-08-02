SNc Channels:



Jul-08-2020 16:07
Oregon Caves Closed but Offering Ranger Walks, Talks and Outreach
All Activities Adhere to the Latest COVID-19 Health Guidance, Tours Remain Closed



(CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.) - While Cave tours remain closed, Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve is offering ranger-led nature hikes and outreach presentations through August 2, 2020. All surface areas of the park remain open for hiking and other uses. The Oregon Caves Visitor Center and the Illinois Valley Visitor Center are open daily from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Bring lots of questions. Appropriate social distancing, in adherence to the latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health guidance will be observed at all events. Please bring a mask to all events. Events are subject to change due to current health guidance. The weekend of July 11 and 12, 2020, will feature a Saturday geology and wildflower exploration of the Bigelow meadows and peak of Mt. Elijah, “forest bathing” (mindfulness) hikes on the Cliff Nature Trail, and a Cliff Nature Trail botany hike. Thursday the 16th there will be a presentation in Grants Pass about the wonderfully complex geology of the region. More activities through to August 2nd are available by clicking HERE, including a program in Grants Pass about the Oregon Cave Chateau’s one-of-a-kind Monterrey furniture, and another about caves of the world. We are partnering with the Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma to provide ethnobotanical and geology presentations announced soon. The first Saturday in August rangers will lead a roadside geology discovery trip from Grants Pass to Hiouchi. Rangers offer daily 20-minute cave talks and nature walks between 9:00 and 3:30, generally on demand. There are many fun activities available! A list of events is available at the park website: www.nps.gov/orca. Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve events will implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing during all programs. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the park is not offering cave tours until further notice. The public will be notified when full operations are resumed. The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness. Source: News Release/Oregon Caves National Monument & Preserve _________________________________________

